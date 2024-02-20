Zach Woods on making NPR into an animated comedy (Rebroadcast)

A new show is poking fun at, well, us.

The first season of “In the Know” is out now on Peacock. It’s set in a public radio station, with nervous producers on the mic for pledge drives, and NPR’s third most popular host, Lauren Caspian, torturing guests and co-workers alike with his self-important grandstanding.

The host is played by Zach Woods, who is best known for his roles in “Silicon Valley” and “The Office.” He’s now making his directorial debut with “In the Know.” It’s a stop animation show that includes live-action, unscripted interviews with celebrities like Roxanne Gay, Jonathan Van Ness, and Mike Tyson.

We sit down with creator and star Zach Woods to talk all about it.

