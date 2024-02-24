Black Culture in Lane County: the History Celebration that's also Building Community

In honor of black history month, the Black Cultural Initiative is hosting a black history celebration Saturday, February 24, at the People’s Collective, a black-focused community center in Eugene.

The celebration is one piece of a larger effort by Talicia Brown-Crowell, Executive Director and founder of the Black Cultural Festival, to develop black culture in Lane County.

"We do a lot within our center to make sure that the basic needs for our community members are met," Brown-Crowell said from the center, where she was busy preparing the space for the upcoming celebration.

The building offers subsidized office space to black-owned businesses, shares space with other non-profits that serve the black community, provides a meeting and gathering space and is a place for youth and families.

There's also a kids' room, cultural library, community living room, space for arts and crafts, and walls filled with art and images honoring black artists, musicians and leaders.

Brown-Crowell said she's excited to invite the community in for Saturday's Black History Celebration to enjoy the food and cuisine of the diaspora, arts and crafts from Ghana and a guided community conversation on "What does black history mean to me?"

"The goal of the conversation is to really look at how each individual relates with black history and how collectively we can build up an understanding of that relationship and also how we relate with one another. We're all going to have a different way of relating with black history and sharing that is really what the guided conversation is about," said Brown-Crowell.

She also said while it's important to acknowledge pain, suffering and struggle, so is emphasizing what is beautiful, excellent and joyful about being black. Embracing all of it, and doing it together, builds resilience.

"Regardless of whether you are born and raised in the continent of Africa, or you are of Afro-Carribean or Afro-Asian or Afro-Latino roots, we're African American roots, we all share the same connection, which is mama Africa," she said.

The Black History Celebration takes place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the People's Collective, located at 1695 Jefferson Street in Eugene.