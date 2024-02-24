© 2024 KLCC

Black Culture in Lane County: the History Celebration that's also Building Community

KLCC | By Jill Burke
Published February 24, 2024 at 11:54 AM PST
Talicia Brown-Crowell, Executive Director and founder of the Black Cultural Initiative, stands next to the painting "Aja" by artist Lisa Freeman. The artwork hangs inside the People's Collective, a black-focused community center in Eugene.
A chalkboard sign sits near the front door of The People's Collective, a black-focused community center in Eugene that will serve as the venue for a Black History Celebration presented by the Black Cultural Initiative on Feb. 24, 2024.
Talicia Brown-Crowell, Executive Director and founder of the Black Cultural Initiative, wears colorful wristbands during Black History month. Her organization will host a Black History Celebration on Feb. 24, 2024.
An altar prepared for the Black History Celebration at the People's Collective, a black-focused community center in Eugene, sits assembled just beneath a window in one of the building's front rooms. "All indigenous cultures have their way of creating sacred space and honoring something that is greater than us," said Talicia Brown-Crowell, Executive Director and founder of the Black Cultural Initiative. Brown-Crowell studied with Sobonfu Some, a renowned authority on African spirituality. Some, who also used altars in her work, died in 2017. The book ends hold space for reference texts that will be used during the celebration's guided discussion, "What does black culture mean to me?"
An altar prepared for the Black History Celebration at the People's Collective, a black-focused community center in Eugene, sits assembled just beneath a window in one of the building's front rooms. "All indigenous cultures have their way of creating sacred space and honoring something that is greater than us," said Talicia Brown-Crowell, Executive Director and founder of the Black Cultural Initiative. Brown-Crowell studied with Sobonfu Some, a renowned authority on African spirituality. Some, who also used altars in her work, died in 2017.
A painting of Billie Holiday by Eugene resident Lola Buckwald hangs in the "Jazz Room," a conference space at the People's Collective, a black-focused community center in Eugene.
A hallway leads to the office of Talicia Brown-Crowell, Executive Director and founder of the Black Cultural Initiative in Eugene. Her organization hosts Eugene's annual Black Cultural Festival in August, and will host a Black History Celebration Feb. 24, 2024 during Black History month. Brown-Crowell's office is inside the People's Collective, a building that serves as a black-focused cultural center. Everything about the space, which includes subsidized co-sharing of office space, a children's room, conference room, kitchen and lounge is intentional, has purpose, and celebrates and supports black families and culture.
In honor of black history month, the Black Cultural Initiative is hosting a black history celebration Saturday, February 24, at the People’s Collective, a black-focused community center in Eugene.

The celebration is one piece of a larger effort by Talicia Brown-Crowell, Executive Director and founder of the Black Cultural Festival, to develop black culture in Lane County.

"We do a lot within our center to make sure that the basic needs for our community members are met," Brown-Crowell said from the center, where she was busy preparing the space for the upcoming celebration.

The building offers subsidized office space to black-owned businesses, shares space with other non-profits that serve the black community, provides a meeting and gathering space and is a place for youth and families.

There's also a kids' room, cultural library, community living room, space for arts and crafts, and walls filled with art and images honoring black artists, musicians and leaders.

Brown-Crowell said she's excited to invite the community in for Saturday's Black History Celebration to enjoy the food and cuisine of the diaspora, arts and crafts from Ghana and a guided community conversation on "What does black history mean to me?"

"The goal of the conversation is to really look at how each individual relates with black history and how collectively we can build up an understanding of that relationship and also how we relate with one another. We're all going to have a different way of relating with black history and sharing that is really what the guided conversation is about," said Brown-Crowell.

She also said while it's important to acknowledge pain, suffering and struggle, so is emphasizing what is beautiful, excellent and joyful about being black. Embracing all of it, and doing it together, builds resilience.

"Regardless of whether you are born and raised in the continent of Africa, or you are of Afro-Carribean or Afro-Asian or Afro-Latino roots, we're African American roots, we all share the same connection, which is mama Africa," she said.

The Black History Celebration takes place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the People's Collective, located at 1695 Jefferson Street in Eugene.

