Retirement crisis is growing says BlackRock CEO

Larry Fink, CEO of the influential investment firm BlackRock, has warned global leaders of a growing retirement crisis in his annual letter to shareholders. Fink says a rapidly aging population is putting serious pressure on social systems meant to support retirees and, in turn, putting more pressure on the working-age population.

Roben Farzad, host of public radio’s “Full Disclosure,” dives into the numbers behind the warning. He joins host Robin Young for more.

