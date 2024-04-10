What Ecuador's raid on Mexican embassy means for global diplomatic norms

Mexico has cut ties with Ecuador after Ecuadorian police stormed Mexico’s embassy in Quito to arrest a former vice president.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes talks with Will Freeman, fellow for Latin American Studies at the Council for Foreign Relations, about why this happened and what it means for diplomatic norms in the future.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.