A new documentary takes a look at Steve Martin's career, then and now

Which Disneyland magician had a stand-up act that took off in the 1970s, later making him one of the most well-known comedians on television?

That would be one Steve Martin. You might know him from “The Jerk,” “Planes, Trains and Automobiles,” “Roxanne,” “Only Murders in the Building,” or from one of the 16 times he hosted “Saturday Night Live.”

He’s also a very good banjo player and very serious art collector – at least that’s what we find out in the new two-part documentary called “Steve! (Martin): A Documentary in 2 Pieces.”

It’s streaming on Apple TV Plus.It looks at the 78-year-old comedian’s life, “Then” in the first installment and “Now” in its second.

The director is Morgan Neville, and 1A’s entertainment correspondent,John Horn,recently spoke with him about making this documentary.

Copyright 2024 WAMU 88.5