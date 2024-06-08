KLCC raises over $3 million to grow local journalism and celebrates with NPR’s Ailsa Chang

This week KLCC celebrated a major milestone, surpassing $3 million in the first phase of its Amplifying Oregon Voices fundraising campaign. To mark the milestone, KLCC presented several events with Ailsa Chang, co-host of NPR’s All Things Considered. Nearly 200 guests attended the ‘Raising Our Voices’ KLCC benefit event at the Wildish Theater.

Chang engaged the audience with her journey to journalism, leaving behind a successful law career to become the first Asian-American host of an NPR program. She shared memorable moments from her journalism career, including details around her award-winning investigative reporting around NYPD’s stop and frisk policy, her insights about public media, and what goes on behind the scenes at NPR during live coverage.

The following day, Ailsa Chang visited KLCC’s headquarters in downtown Eugene, where she was interviewed by Michael Dunne, host and producer of Oregon On The Record.

Launched in 2020, the “Amplifying Oregon Voices” campaign aimed to raise critical funds to grow and strengthen KLCC’s local news team. Proceeds are being directed toward expanding investigative reporting capabilities, convening local dialogue and developing innovative digital platforms for news delivery. The effort energized KLCC’s transformation from a leading public radio station to a digital-first, multimedia news organization for Western and Central Oregon.

The funds raised through Amplifying Oregon Voices are already fueling KLCC’s growth. Here’s how KLCC is using the funds:

Expanding the news team: New reporter positions have been established, allowing KLCC to cover more local stories in greater depth. Additionally, several part-time journalists have transitioned to full-time positions, providing them with greater stability and fostering a strong, experienced team.

Launching a new public affairs show: Oregon On The Record dives deep into critical local issues, offering a platform for illuminating interviews and analysis.

Enhancing digital news delivery: Local news is now more accessible than ever, with increased availability across KLCC’s digital platforms, including a more comprehensive website at KLCC.org. This also includes KLCC Extra!, a robust digital newspaper featuring breaking news, investigative reports, and local events.

