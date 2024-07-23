Eugene Pride organizers share frustrations over parking issues, city response

The organizers of Eugene’s Pride festival say they’re frustrated by what they see as a lack of communication and support from the city.

Eugene Pride will be held in Alton Baker Park on Aug. 10. Organizers expect to draw around 12,000 attendees.

"Our purpose is to express the art and culture of the LGBTQ community," said Eugene Pride Board President Brooks McClain. "We try to get as many folks as possible to the event to provide resources and support."

However, McClain said organizers are facing logistical challenges this year. On the day of the event, many of the parking spaces near Pride will be reserved for a sold-out concert at the Cuthbert Amphitheater.

As a result, McClain said Pride won’t be able to provide on-site parking to many of its attendees. Instead, spots will be reserved for staff, disabled individuals, and carpools of four or more people.

"We've never not had access to all of the parking in the park," said McClain. "So it was kind of a surprise to us."

Additionally, McClain said the city didn’t clarify critical details about its parking plans until a meeting this week.

“We’re within three weeks of the festival,” said McClain. “We haven’t been able to communicate to our vendors, our sponsors, or our attendees about where they can park, or what traffic control into the park will be."

At a City Council Meeting Monday, several Eugene residents asked officials to more strongly prioritize the local LGBTQ+ community.

McClain said organizers still need clarity on the Eugene Police Department's plans around potential anti-Pride protesters, who McClain he said can be threatening to some attendees.

Brooke Freed, a spokesperson for the Eugene City Manager's office, told KLCC by email that EPD have been reaching out to Pride organizers since January to plan for the event.

"There has been ongoing communication through emails and in-person meetings since that time including discussions about safety, security and traffic control," said Freed.

Freed said the city has also been trying to help Eugene Pride through grant funding, transportation planning, and parking assistance.

At City Council, City Manager Sarah Medary said the parking reservations for the Cuthbert's concert are part of a multi-event contract, and can't be breached. But she said city staff were open to exploring other options.

McClain said Pride is working to organize shuttles, so attendees have other ways to get to Alton Baker Park. He said he doesn't expect Eugene Pride to have to downsize this year.

