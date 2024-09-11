Ask a sushi chef

Summer’s almost over. The coals under America’s grills have cooled. The weather’s getting chillier. The days are getting shorter.

But for one particular group of culinary connoisseurs and creators, the Fall means the return of some favorite dishes and new eating opportunities. When you’re eating sushi, something’s always in season.

Sushi established itself in America in the 1960s and ’70s in Los Angeles. Since the cuisine made inroads on the West Coast, it’s gone national. You can find restaurants serving dishes like nigiri in every state and can find stripped-down versions of popular dishes in American drugstores sold alongside cheese and crackers.

It’s safe to say Americans are taken with sushi. But it’s a genre of food with a long history and specific philosophy. How much can we say we really know about it? Other than the fact that it’s extremely tasty.

As part of our “Ask A” series, we convene a panel of sushi chefs and sushi experts to answer your questions about the cuisine.

