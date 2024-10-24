KLCC Voter Voices - Kari

Transcription:

(0:00) This is KLCC. I'm Love Cross. Election day is coming up soon and all this week, (0:06) KLCC is bringing you a series we're calling Voter Voices.

Each day you'll hear another (0:12) person's story. We recently set up our mobile recording booth at the Eugene YMCA (0:18) and asked passersby to share a memory about voting.

My name is Kari. When I was a small child, (0:26) I remember going with my mom and I have very sweet thoughts of standing in a very small, (0:32) rural library in between her legs, not knowing what she was doing as she was in this little booth (0:38) which was dark, filling things out. But I always enjoyed the nice people and the stickers that we (0:44) got on the way out and that was a really fun childhood memory.

But as an adult, I really (0:51) appreciate the fact that I get a vote leisurely when I want to and drop it into the mail when I (0:58) want to and there's no stress and no timely craziness. It's just really quite easy. I really (1:05) appreciate that voting opportunity. Kari also told us she's especially excited this year because (1:12) her son will get to vote for the very first time.

Kari also told us she's especially excited this year because her son will get to vote for the very first time.