KLCC Voter Voices - Adam

This is KLCC. I'm Love Cross. Election day is coming up soon and all this week, KLCC is bringing you a series we're calling Voter Voices.

Each day you'll hear another person's story. We recently set up our mobile recording booth at the Eugene YMCA and asked passersby to share a memory about voting. Hello, this is Adam from Eugene.

My first time voting was for the 2000 election, Bush v. Gore. That was the first time that I had registered and was eligible to register for voting. And it was an in-person polling place in California.

I was in college and was really proud to register, not necessarily in my hometown, but in my new town where I was going to school. I very proudly voted in person for that hotly contested election and I'm really proud to live in Oregon where I've been voting by mail since arriving here in 2013. Special thanks to the Eugene YMCA for giving us space to set up the KLCC mobile recording booth.

