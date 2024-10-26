KLCC Voter Voices - Ethan

Transcription:

This is KLCC. I'm Love Cross. Election day is coming up soon, and all this week, KLCC is bringing you a series we're calling Voter Voices.

Each day, you'll hear another person's story. We recently set up our mobile recording booth at the Eugene YMCA and asked passersby to share a memory about voting. Hello, my name is Ethan Kegley.

The first time I voted when I was 18, in 1998, I voted here in Eugene, Oregon, at Willamette Bible Chapel. I was very new to the political process, but it was very interesting seeing people around me that had voted many times. That was a midterm election.

The second time I voted, I was living up in Everett, Washington. It was a presidential election, and I voted at a library. Since then, all the voting that I've done has been at absentee ballots.

I really appreciate KLCC and the work that they do, and I am excited to be voting again as part of the election process. Thank you. Special thanks to the Eugene YMCA for giving us space to set up the KLCC mobile recording booth.

