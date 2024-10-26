KLCC Voter Voices - Naya

Transcription:

This is KLCC, I'm Love Cross. Election day is coming up next Tuesday and all this week, KLCC has been bringing you a series called Voter Voices. We recently set up our mobile recording booth at the Eugene YMCA and asked passersby to share a memory about voting.

For our final segment, we'll hear from someone who's too young to vote but is feeling engaged with the election process nevertheless. My name is Naya and I'm a student at South Eugene High School and right now I'm taking a civics class during the election year and I think it's super interesting because right now we've kind of pushed forward the curriculum to cover more voting and how elections work and stuff. We started learning about voter suppression and voting rights.

I think it's just super interesting to learn about all of that during the election year and we're talking about current events and we're also talking a little bit about the election. I really enjoy learning about it now so that I can know more when it's my turn to actually vote. Special thanks to the Eugene YMCA for giving us space to set up the KLCC mobile recording booth.

You can look for places to add your voice to KLCC's air as we deploy our booth around the KLCC listening area in the months to come. And if you missed any of our Voter Voices segments, you can find them online at klcc.org/elections. That's also where you can find links to all of KLCC's election coverage.

Our Voter Voices series was produced by Chris Lehman with help from Brooke Bumgardner. I'm Love Cross.

