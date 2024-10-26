KLCC Voter Voices - Robert

Transcription:

This is KLCC. I'm Love Cross. Election day is coming up soon, and all this week, KLCC is bringing you a series we're calling Voter Voices.

Each day, you'll hear another person's story. We recently set up our mobile recording booth at the Eugene YMCA and asked passersby to share a memory about voting. My name is Robert.

I live in Eugene, Oregon. I didn't vote until the 1980s because I was out of the country and was back in the backwoods, and once I voted, I voted in every election that came since. I was a senior in high school when John F. Kennedy was shot.

I was at the March on Washington in 1963, so I obviously had some background. I was in a number of protests against the Vietnam War, etc., and I think that it's important that people get out and vote in the current election because, and it's important that people get educated and know what they're voting for, and they listen to as much different news and be tolerant of as many different points of view as possible. Special thanks to the Eugene YMCA for giving us space to set up the KLCC mobile recording booth.

