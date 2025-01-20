MLK's daughter urges Trump critics not to tune out the inauguration

Some Democratic lawmakers and Black activists are planning to skip or tune out Trump's inauguration in favor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which also falls on Monday.

Some have pointed to Trump's inflammatory rhetoric, including talk of political retribution, and policy stances — including promises of mass deportations — they say are at odds with King's message and legacy.

"I plan to spend the weekend of Martin Luther King Jr. Day in my district at community events that feed our collective soul and re-commit us to building a future rooted in love," Massachusetts Rep. Ayana Pressley told member station GBH.

In response to posts calling for people to watch the King Center's commemorative service instead of the inauguration, Bernice King — King's daughter — turned to Instagram last month to encourage people to pay attention to both.

"l certainly understand the desire to tune out rhetoric, ideology, and policies with which we passionately disagree and which contradict the spirit of the Beloved Community," King wrote. "However, we must pay attention to what President-Elect Trump speaks on that day, even if by transcript and video later."

People can't address language and legislation if they are not strategic in their listening, she added, warning that "this is not the time for ignorance."

