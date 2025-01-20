This is on track to be the coldest Inauguration Day in 40 years

It's poised to be an unusually brisk Inauguration Day, with temperatures expected to be about 20 degrees colder than normal for this time of year.

The high temperature for the day is projected to be below freezing at 23 degrees as Trump officially begins his second term in office, while the low may drop to just 10 degrees.

The frigid forecast prompted Trump to announce Friday that he had ordered the inauguration address, prayers and speeches to be moved inside the U.S. Capitol Rotunda.

Trump's return to Washington will mark the coldest Inauguration Day in 40 years, since President Regan's swearing-in in 1985, when temperatures were a chilly 7 degrees, described as "sunny, but bitter cold."

Reagan also ended up holding his inauguration inside — a practice that hasn't been repeated since.

When Trump first took the presidential oath in 2017, the weather was pretty normal for the day, with a temperature of 48 degrees, although ceremony attendees had to deal with light rain throughout the day.

