Trump celebrates his gains with young voters and praises his son Barron

In opening remarks to supporters Monday evening, President Trump spoke about the gains he made with younger voters in the 2024 election.

While Vice President Harris won a majority of voters under 30, Trump significantly cut down on Democratic margins, compared to 2020.

Trump also thanked his youngest son, Barron Trump, telling the crowd that the 18-year-old gave him guidance on where to reach young voters online.

"He knew the youth vote," Trump said, referring to Barron.

Trump went on to say his son urged him to appear on The Joe Rogan Experience — one of several podcasts he appeared on that are notably popular with young men.

"He said, 'Dad, you got to go out. Do Joe Rogan. Do all these guys,' and we did," Trump added. "He understood the market."

Trump also shouted out his 17-year-old granddaughter, Kai Trump, who delivered a speech at the Republican National Convention that painted a more personable picture of the 47th President.

Copyright 2025 NPR