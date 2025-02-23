Challenge to refugee ban to be heard in federal court

President Trump’s order stopping assistance to refugees will have a hearing in federal court in Seattle Tuesday (2/25).

Nonprofits and individuals sued to stop the executive order, which has prevented refugees from entering the U.S. since Trump took office.

David Deua is CEO of Lutheran Community Services Northwest, one of the plaintiffs. He says they’re also not being paid for the 90 days of assistance they provide each new refugee. Deua says there are currently 300 people in the region entitled to that help.

“We’re still providing those services and the government has told us we won’t get paid for those, even though we have a contract and a moral obligation to these refugees.”

He says Trump’s orders targeting refugees in 2017 were not as drastic. The government’s filing says a duly elected president has the right to make these policy decisions.

This story comes to you from the Northwest News Network, a collaboration between public media organizations in Oregon and Washington.