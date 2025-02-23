© 2025 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Challenge to refugee ban to be heard in federal court

KLCC | By Amy Radil
Published February 23, 2025 at 7:31 PM PST
U.S. Courthouse, Seattle, Washington
SounderBruce
/
CC BY-SA 2.0 , via Wikimedia Commons
U.S. Courthouse, Seattle, Washington

President Trump’s order stopping assistance to refugees will have a hearing in federal court in Seattle Tuesday (2/25).

Nonprofits and individuals sued to stop the executive order, which has prevented refugees from entering the U.S. since Trump took office.

David Deua is CEO of Lutheran Community Services Northwest, one of the plaintiffs. He says they’re also not being paid for the 90 days of assistance they provide each new refugee. Deua says there are currently 300 people in the region entitled to that help.

“We’re still providing those services and the government has told us we won’t get paid for those, even though we have a contract and a moral obligation to these refugees.”

He says Trump’s orders targeting refugees in 2017 were not as drastic. The government’s filing says a duly elected president has the right to make these policy decisions.

This story comes to you from the Northwest News Network, a collaboration between public media organizations in Oregon and Washington.
Tags
politicsimmigration
Amy Radil
Amy Radil joined KUOW as a reporter covering politics and government in 2005. She got her start in radio as a reporter for Minnesota Public Radio from 1997 to 2000. She then freelanced for four years from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, contributing primarily to two public radio programs, The World and Marketplace. Amy graduated from Williams College in 1994 and received an M.S. from the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism in 1997.
See stories by Amy Radil