Planet Money Live! August 18, 2025

Published July 14, 2025 at 10:24 AM PDT
Planet Money will be live at the Bell House in Brooklyn on August 18, 2025.
Noam Galai/Getty Images
Planet Money will be live at the Bell House in Brooklyn on August 18, 2025.

Join Planet Money hosts for a delightful evening of politics, economics, and big questions like, how can we all get richer together?

It's a live taping of the finale of Planet Money Summer School.

Expect a celebration with storytelling, trivia, special guests and a tribute to some unsung economic heroes making your life better every day. There may be a costume or two.

Tickets available here.

VIP tickets include early access to the house and a meet-and-greet Planet Money staff before the show.

  • VIP Early Entry: 6:30 pm
  • Doors: 7:00 pm
  • Show Time: 7:30 pm

See you in August!

