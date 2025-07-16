© 2025 KLCC

The best games of 2025 so far, picked by NPR's staff

By James Perkins Mastromarino
Published July 16, 2025 at 4:00 AM PDT

2025 finally brought the release of the Nintendo Switch 2 and blockbuster exclusives like Mario Kart World. But the year has also seen a parade of indie breakouts, from Blue Prince to Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. Meanwhile, the video game industry lurched from massive strikes to landmark labor deals to deep layoffs.

NPR staff and contributors have explored the breadth of the gaming year, from long-awaited sequels like Death Stranding 2 and Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves to imaginative tabletop games like Molly House and Daggerheart. Whether you're looking for a short diversion or an epic 50-hour adventure, we invite you to discover your next favorite game on this interactive list.

James Perkins Mastromarino
James Perkins Mastromarino is Here & Now's Washington, D.C.-based producer. He works with NPR's newsroom on a daily whirlwind of topics that range from Congress to TV dramas to outer space. Mastromarino also edits NPR's Join the Game and reports on gaming for daily shows like All Things Considered and Morning Edition.