The Commerce Department reported on Wednesday that the U.S. Gross Domestic Product increased by a 3% annual rate in the second quarter of the year after contracting in the previous quarter.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong looks at how the economy is doing with Rana Foroohar, global business columnist and associate editor at the Financial Times.

