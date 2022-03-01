KLCC Theater Review: Once at the UO's Robinson Theatre

Ready for a theatrical trip to Ireland? The production of the award-winning musical Once, at the University of Oregon’s Robinson Theatre, will transport you to a boisterous pub in Dublin. All the regulars play guitar or some other instrument as they sing and stomp the night away.

The leading man in this show, based on the 2007 film of the same name, is known only as Guy. As played by Isaak Boorstein, he’s an insecure, morose songwriter stuck working in his father’s vacuum cleaner repair shop.

The leading female character known as Girl, is an immigrant from the Czech Republic. Although a trained pianist, she’s just as poor as Guy, but in Kelsey Stewart’s spirited, endearing portrayal she is certain that if they team up as songwriters and performers, they will succeed beyond their wildest dreams, probably within a week or so.

As they write and sing their songs, notably Falling Slowly, the poignant hit from the film, they gain support, and are clearly attracted to each other. Of course, since there must be obstacles, this tale is bittersweet.

Once, with music and lyrics by Glen Hansard and Marketa Irglova, and script by Enda Walsh, expresses the simplistic theme that daring to recognize your true self will allow you to fulfill your desires and find happiness. In real life it’s not quite that easy, but this is a musical so anything is possible.

Director John Schmor and music director Brian McWhorter make good use of the ensemble cast. I don’t know when I’ve seen so many acoustic guitars played at the same time. However, the music fares better than the dialogue and lyrics, which can be hard to comprehend. Whether it’s the accents or the theater’s acoustics, something needs fixing.

