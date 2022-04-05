Paula Poundstone brings her standup comedy to Eugene

Comedian Paula Poundstone will be performing at the Hult Center in Eugene on Friday. The popular panelist on “Wait Wait Don’t Tell Me” spoke recently with KLCC’s Rachael McDonald.

Since she’s on tour, I started out by asking Poundstone about a recent comment she made on Wait, Wait, Don’t Tell me.

“You know what I’m doing?” Poundstone said. “I’m wearing my whole house as a mask. I just don’t leave my house.”

“It’s your H-95,” said Mo Rocca.

“Yeah, that’s right exactly,” Poundstone said.

“And so, I’m just curious, as you are venturing out.” I asked. “How does that feel?”

“I still wear a mask in public places and I have every intention of continuing to do so,” she said. “Because, there’s a new variant and we’re not sure what’s around the corner. I see the numbers going down and that’s great. So, I’m keeping my house on!”

Poundstone says she’s actually done quite a lot of touring during the past couple of years.

“I am looking forward to Eugene,” she said. “And, I have a very bizarre connection to Eugene, Oregon. I have worked there many times over the years and I love the audience there. I went to Lincoln-Sudbury Regional High in Massachusetts. And we had three different teachers from Eugene, Oregon. What are the odds of that? It’s like there’s a trap door between Eugene, Oregon and Sudbury, Massachusetts.”

You can hear Paula Poundstone on “Wait, Wait Don’t Tell Me” on KLCC. And you can see her perform stand-up live this Friday night.

“You know, if you’re available,” she said. “Come to the Hult Center in Eugene.”

The show is at 8 p.m. Friday April 8, 2022 in the Silva Concert Hall. Tickets at hultcenter.org