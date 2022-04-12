Oregon Bach Festival names new artistic director finalist

The Oregon Bach Festival has named Kazeem Abdullah as the newest finalist for its open artistic director position.

The globetrotting American conductor carries an impressive resume, which includes prominent guest performances across Europe, Asia and the United States, as well as an extended stint as music director for the city of Aachen, Germany.

Abdullah joins previously announced candidates Miguel Harth-Bedoya and Eric Jacobsen.

The vacancy at the long-running concert series, held at the University of Oregon in Eugene, is one of the most sought-after positions in classical music. However, the prestigious event has had recent troubles filling the role.

Abdullah replaces Julian Wachner, a finalist who withdrew his name from consideration in March after he was accused of sexual assault in a story by The New York Times. Another finalist previously withdrew due to personal reasons.

Held annually since 1970, the Oregon Bach Festival presents the masterworks of J.S. Bach and composers inspired by his repertoire.

Abdullah will conduct Bach’s Mass in B Minor in Eugene on June 21.

Copyright 2022 Oregon Public Broadcasting. To see more, visit Oregon Public Broadcasting.