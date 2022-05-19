Asian culture to be featured Friday night in downtown Eugene

May is Asian and Pacific Islander Heritage month. To honor that, downtown Eugene will host an Asian Night Market on Friday.

Event Coordinator Tara Rin Burke said the evening draws on tradition. She told KLCC, “The night market is something you can find throughout all of Asia. And the beautiful part about it is, it becomes a central focus for gathering of community. Having it at night is really sweet and also provides a place for people of all ages to kind of come together.”

Burke said night markets usually focus on vendors. Eugene’s Park Blocks will have street food and clothing and art booths. The entertainment includes lion dancers, K-pop, and the headliner—a 12-year old Indonesian DJ, DJ Zepher. The DisOrient film festival will show two movies at the Broadway Metro as well.

Burke said the Asian Celebration will happen in July, as it did last summer, in coordination with the Japanese Obon Festival.