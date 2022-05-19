© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Asian culture to be featured Friday night in downtown Eugene

KLCC | By Karen Richards
Published May 19, 2022 at 11:50 AM PDT
Night Market
Asian Celebration
/
Facebook
Eugene's Asian Night Market will feature shaved ice, taiko drummers, martial arts and dancing, among many other things.

May is Asian and Pacific Islander Heritage month. To honor that, downtown Eugene will host an Asian Night Market on Friday.

Event Coordinator Tara Rin Burke said the evening draws on tradition. She told KLCC, “The night market is something you can find throughout all of Asia. And the beautiful part about it is, it becomes a central focus for gathering of community. Having it at night is really sweet and also provides a place for people of all ages to kind of come together.”

Burke said night markets usually focus on vendors. Eugene’s Park Blocks will have street food and clothing and art booths. The entertainment includes lion dancers, K-pop, and the headliner—a 12-year old Indonesian DJ, DJ Zepher. The DisOrient film festival will show two movies at the Broadway Metro as well.

Burke said the Asian Celebration will happen in July, as it did last summer, in coordination with the Japanese Obon Festival.

Arts & Culture DisOrient Asian American Film Festival of OregonTara Rin BurkeAsian and Pacific Islander American Heritage Month
Karen Richards
Karen Richards has been a KLCC reporter since the fall of 2012.
