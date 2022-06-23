© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Arts & Culture

Museum exhibit tells of Eugene's Black history

KLCC | By Nathan Wilk
Published June 23, 2022 at 4:45 PM PDT
The Racing to Change: The Eugene Story Exhibit.
Jennifer Yeh
/
Lane County History Museum
A section of the exhibit with an interactive poetry wall.

The lives and struggles of Eugene’s earliest Black residents are the focus of a Lane County History Museum exhibit. KLCC’s Nathan Wilk reports.

Titled, “Racing to Change: The Eugene Story” the exhibit uses archives, artifacts and multimedia narratives to detail the racist policies that challenged Oregon’s black settlers, and how they adapted.

Zachary Stocks is Executive Director of the Oregon Black Pioneers, which developed the original “Racing to Change” exhibit in 2017.

“The truth is, there's never been a time in the history of Oregon where there have been white people here and not black people here. The work that we do, I hope, just demonstrates that this is actually a place that has a very diverse history, even if we don't see that diversity represented in our contemporary demographics.”

The exhibit is an expanded version of one that first appeared at the UO's Natural History Museum. With this iteration, Museum Executive Director Allison Fischer-Olsen said that they wanted to expand coverage to the larger county. "Racing to Change" will be on display at the Lane County History Museum until next April.

Nathan Wilk, KLCC News.

Arts & Culture exhibitsBlack HistoryLane County History MuseumEugene Black History
Nathan Wilk
See stories by Nathan Wilk