© 2022 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Pantomime returns to Oregon Country Fair

KLCC | By Nathan Wilk
Published July 6, 2022 at 1:55 PM PDT
fremontplayers.jpg
Nathan Wilk
/
KLCC
The Fremont Players. Keith Neale, right, is the son of the group's founder.

An absurdist take on a children’s folktale comes to the Oregon Country Fair.

“The Empress’ New Clothes” is a new comedy in the tradition of British panto, a genre of interactive theater. It features a live band and call-and-response participation.

Myron Sizer plays Pendleton in the production:

“The audience is encouraged to holler, yell, sing, shout out at the cast, and the whole general scheme of it is kind of crazy. It's meant to be silly.”

The Fremont Players have performed panto at the Fair for two decades. When founder Simon Neale died in 2019, the troupe continued with his son, Keith.

With this production, the cast reunites for the first time since before the pandemic. Sizer says that they have struggled to connect amid busy lives.

There will be six performances of “The Empress’ New Clothes” this weekend. The show is intended for all-ages.

Tags

Arts & Culture Oregon Country FairtheaterThe Fremont Players
Nathan Wilk
Nathan Wilk is a KLCC Reporting Intern through the Snowden Internship Program. Originally from Portland, Oregon, Wilk began volunteering in radio at 11-years-old, and he has served as a radio DJ and host on multiple local stations. Today, he is a Journalism undergraduate at the University of Oregon with a focus in local artistic communities. In his free time, Wilk enjoys writing music and reading old horror novels.
See stories by Nathan Wilk