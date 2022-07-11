© 2022 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Oregon Country Fair adds spaces for marginalized attendees

KLCC | By Nathan Wilk
Published July 11, 2022 at 10:45 AM PDT
rainbowconnection1
Nathan Wilk
/
KLCC
The Rainbow Connection, with the adjoined BIPOC Sanctuary, offered private spaces for attendees.

The Oregon Country Fair wrapped up its three-day run on Sunday. A new feature of this year’s event was an area that aimed to give marginalized communities a break.

The Rainbow Connection and BIPOC Sanctuary offered educational resources for the public and private areas for Black, Indigenous and LGBTQ+ attendees.

Kellum Tate-Jones helped organize the space.

“Even in magical places, like Fair, sometimes systems of oppression can still play out.”

Tate-Jones says this weekend, visitors included teenagers who felt unsupported by their families and trans people who were misgendered by other attendees.

“If you have something hard that happens, having somewhere you can actually go and feel held and feel safe can be a transformative experience.”

Patrons played games and discussed social issues, with organizers hoping to educate around cultural appropriation at Fair.

Organizers say this was a pilot year. Future iterations will include an expanded event schedule and youth spaces.

Tags

Arts & Culture LGBTQIAOregon Country Fair
Nathan Wilk
Nathan Wilk is a KLCC Reporting Intern through the Snowden Internship Program. Originally from Portland, Oregon, Wilk began volunteering in radio at 11-years-old, and he has served as a radio DJ and host on multiple local stations. Today, he is a Journalism undergraduate at the University of Oregon with a focus in local artistic communities. In his free time, Wilk enjoys writing music and reading old horror novels.
See stories by Nathan Wilk