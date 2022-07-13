The Children’s Museum of Southern Oregon celebrates new home in downtown Medford

After being closed for more than 850 days, The Children’s Museum of Southern Oregon, previously known as Kid Time, will open to the general public on Friday, July 15th. The museum’s new home in the historic Carnegie Building in Downtown Medford continues to provide opportunities for children to learn and grow through play.

The museum is similar to other children’s museums in that it provides long-term interactive exhibits, as well as traditional classes. But what makes this new iteration of the museum unique is what’s called "The Makery," which was funded by the Roundhouse Foundation based in Sisters.

The Makery is a space where children can learn to do things like stop motion animation or use a 3D printer. All the tools and resources kids need to be creative are provided. The activities change throughout the day depending on the instructors staffing the space.

Sunny Spicer, Executive Director of the Oregon Center for Creative Learning, said some families have come every single day since the soft opening in mid June.

“It is sort of a never ending wealth of interactive fun," said Spicer. "It's all child-focused and child-led and so it gives them the opportunity to create their own experience every time they’re there.”