Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Eugene boat race returns Saturday

KLCC | By Nathan Wilk
Published July 20, 2022 at 4:47 PM PDT
paddlecross challenge.jpeg
File photo
/
Willamette Riverkeepers
Two boat racers along the Willamette River.

Eugene’s annual boat race returns Saturday for its sixth year. It’s the main event of the Willamette River Festival.

The Willamette PaddleCross Challenge is bring-your-own-boat. Racers will travel through Eugene and Springfield, and end at the DeFazio Bridge.

This year, organizers are collaborating with the Eugene Riverfront Festival to draw new audiences to the race, through emcees and a live awards ceremony.

Michelle Emmons is the director for the Willamette River Festival.

“It feels like a real race when you have people that are excited and cheering from the shorelines.”

The Willamette PaddleCross Challenge will begin at 2 PM Saturday in Alton Baker Park. Racers will be expected to swim up-stream. Throughout the events, experienced boaters will be on hand for rescue services.

Willamette Riverkeepers WILLAMETTE RIVER FESTIVAL
Nathan Wilk
Nathan Wilk is a KLCC Reporting Intern through the Snowden Internship Program. Originally from Portland, Oregon, Wilk began volunteering in radio at 11-years-old, and he has served as a radio DJ and host on multiple local stations. Today, he is a Journalism undergraduate at the University of Oregon with a focus in local artistic communities. In his free time, Wilk enjoys writing music and reading old horror novels.
