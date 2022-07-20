Eugene boat race returns Saturday

Eugene’s annual boat race returns Saturday for its sixth year. It’s the main event of the Willamette River Festival.

The Willamette PaddleCross Challenge is bring-your-own-boat. Racers will travel through Eugene and Springfield, and end at the DeFazio Bridge.

This year, organizers are collaborating with the Eugene Riverfront Festival to draw new audiences to the race, through emcees and a live awards ceremony.

Michelle Emmons is the director for the Willamette River Festival.

“It feels like a real race when you have people that are excited and cheering from the shorelines.”

The Willamette PaddleCross Challenge will begin at 2 PM Saturday in Alton Baker Park. Racers will be expected to swim up-stream. Throughout the events, experienced boaters will be on hand for rescue services.