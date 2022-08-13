© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Eugene crowns new SLUG Queen

KLCC | By Nathan Wilk
Published August 13, 2022 at 8:24 PM PDT
Nathan Wilk
Queen Sativa Slugworth, center, with previous years' winners.

Eugene’s newest SLUG Queen was crowned Friday night, at the event’s Ruby anniversary. Here's the slimy details.

Queen Sativa Slugworth, real name Alyssa Buttons-Garten, won at the 40th Annual SLUG Queen Competition and Coronation. Hundreds gathered to watch the event, which featured a live band and a performance from the Eugene Gay Men’s Chorus.

Judges included previous queens, non-profit leaders and House candidate Val Hoyle. They evaluated five contestants on their costumes, talents and quick wit.

Buttons-Garten performed stand-up comedy in bright green and pink. In a tearful acceptance speech, she promised to carry on the legacy of the competition. Previous Slug Queen Holly GoSlugly helped judge.

“Once you have your crown, you can choose your path. And some queens choose a very busy path where they're actively out there fundraising for a nonprofit.”

Moving forward, 2022 Slug Queen Buttons-Garten says she’ll work to support criminal justice reform.

Nathan Wilk
Nathan Wilk is a KLCC Reporting Intern through the Snowden Internship Program. Originally from Portland, Oregon, Wilk began volunteering in radio at 11-years-old, and he has served as a radio DJ and host on multiple local stations. Today, he is a Journalism undergraduate at the University of Oregon with a focus in local artistic communities. In his free time, Wilk enjoys writing music and reading old horror novels.
