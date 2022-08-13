Eugene crowns new SLUG Queen

Eugene’s newest SLUG Queen was crowned Friday night, at the event’s Ruby anniversary. Here's the slimy details.

Queen Sativa Slugworth, real name Alyssa Buttons-Garten, won at the 40th Annual SLUG Queen Competition and Coronation. Hundreds gathered to watch the event, which featured a live band and a performance from the Eugene Gay Men’s Chorus.

Judges included previous queens, non-profit leaders and House candidate Val Hoyle. They evaluated five contestants on their costumes, talents and quick wit.

Buttons-Garten performed stand-up comedy in bright green and pink. In a tearful acceptance speech, she promised to carry on the legacy of the competition. Previous Slug Queen Holly GoSlugly helped judge.

“Once you have your crown, you can choose your path. And some queens choose a very busy path where they're actively out there fundraising for a nonprofit.”

Moving forward, 2022 Slug Queen Buttons-Garten says she’ll work to support criminal justice reform.

