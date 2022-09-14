Ashland Theater Review: "The Tempest"

The Tempest, now playing at the Allen Elizabethan Theatre, may be Shakespeare’s swan song, the last play he wrote without collaborators. Some scholars suggest that the leading character, Prospero, represents Shakespeare himself.

As directed by Nicholas Avila, this production, although traditional in style, focuses on enslavement, represented by Ariel, a bird-like sprite played by Geoffrey Warren Barnes, and Caliban, portrayed by James Ryen as a half-human monster, yearning not only to be free, but to be respected.

Both are held in thrall by Prospero, a self-taught wizard who was once the duke of Milan. When he neglected his duties in order to study his beloved books of magic, his brother Antonio usurped the throne and sent him and his small daughter Miranda into exile on a remote island.

Twelve years later, Prospero, not the most forgiving guy in the world, uses his magic to cause a dramatic shipwreck that brings a number of his foes to the island, among them the King of Naples. First to land onshore is kind, gentle Ferdinand, the king’s son, played by William Thomas Hodgson. When he sees lovely Grace Chan Ng as Miranda, and she sees him, the first handsome young male in her life, oh happy day! It’s love at first sight. Even dour Prospero, played by Ashland veteran Tyrone Wilson, can recognize a good match.

When the king and his entourage, including Prospero’s brother Antonio, come dragging in, Prospero seizes the opportunity to confront and eventually reconcile with his enemies. He is now released from his magical entanglements and the constrictions of island life. He can give his daughter a happy, secure future with a loving husband and all can return home. Yes, a happy ending.