The Eugene Symphony on the Air 2022 - Episode 1

Daniel Cho, Host

Libby Larsen, Composer

Francesco Lecce-Chong, Artistic Director & Conductor

Libby Larsen — Deep Summer Music, excerpts

Florence Price — Piano Concerto in D Minor in One Movement, excerpts

Rachmaninov — Symphonic Dances, excerpts

In Episode 1, we’ll dive deeper into last season’s Opening Night concert, interviewing composer Libby Larsen and Music Director & Conductor Francesco Lecce-Chong while we listen to excerpts from the September 23, 2021, concert.

Experience the lush sounds of Libby Larsen’s Deep Summer Music, reminiscent of ripening crops that blaze with color. Then, you’ll hear Florence Price’s lyrical Piano Concerto, played by the dynamic Michelle Cann. Finally, Sergei Rachmaninov’s Symphonic Dances remind us of what we’ve all been missing – the incomparable power and joy of orchestral music at its best.

Learn more about the Eugene Symphony on the Air series.