The Eugene Symphony on the Air 2022 - Episode 1
Daniel Cho, Host
Libby Larsen, Composer
Francesco Lecce-Chong, Artistic Director & Conductor
Libby Larsen — Deep Summer Music, excerpts
Florence Price — Piano Concerto in D Minor in One Movement, excerpts
Rachmaninov — Symphonic Dances, excerpts
In Episode 1, we’ll dive deeper into last season’s Opening Night concert, interviewing composer Libby Larsen and Music Director & Conductor Francesco Lecce-Chong while we listen to excerpts from the September 23, 2021, concert.
Experience the lush sounds of Libby Larsen’s Deep Summer Music, reminiscent of ripening crops that blaze with color. Then, you’ll hear Florence Price’s lyrical Piano Concerto, played by the dynamic Michelle Cann. Finally, Sergei Rachmaninov’s Symphonic Dances remind us of what we’ve all been missing – the incomparable power and joy of orchestral music at its best.
