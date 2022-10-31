Oregon State Fair attendance and revenues rebound from pandemic

Fair-goers, festivities, and fun were abundant at the 2022 Oregon State Fair, which ran from August 26 to September 5 in Salem.

Over 346,000 people attended, said Oregon State Fair CEO Kim Grewe-Powell. That’s a 63% increase from 2021.

“2021 was a little bit challenging for us, because we were just coming out of COVID or still within COVID,” Grewe-Powell told KLCC. “And so compared to 2019, our attendance was up about 9%.”

Planning for the 2023 Oregon State Fair -which will boast a new lineup of music and events- has already begun.

The 2023 fair will run August 25 to September 4.

