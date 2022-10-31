© 2022 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Oregon State Fair attendance and revenues rebound from pandemic

KLCC | By Jasmine Lewin
Published October 31, 2022 at 2:46 PM PDT
OregonStateFair_OSF.jpg
Oregon State Fair
The Oregon State Fair, 2023.

Fair-goers, festivities, and fun were abundant at the 2022 Oregon State Fair, which ran from August 26 to September 5 in Salem.

Over 346,000 people attended, said Oregon State Fair CEO Kim Grewe-Powell. That’s a 63% increase from 2021.

“2021 was a little bit challenging for us, because we were just coming out of COVID or still within COVID,” Grewe-Powell told KLCC. “And so compared to 2019, our attendance was up about 9%.”

Planning for the 2023 Oregon State Fair -which will boast a new lineup of music and events- has already begun.

Fans can subscribe to the Oregon State Fair newsletter to be the first to know next year’s lineup when it’s announced in late spring.

The 2023 fair will run August 25 to September 4.

©Copyright 2022, KLCC.

Arts & Culture
Jasmine Lewin
Jasmine Lewin joined KLCC as a freelance reporter in 2022. Originally from Portland, Oregon, Lewin wrote for the University of Oregon quarterly magazine Ethos before graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. She likes to spend her free time birdwatching, doing crossword puzzles, and watching scary movies.
See stories by Jasmine Lewin