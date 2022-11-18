© 2022 KLCC

Waldport statue honors Black Oregon luminary

KLCC | By Nathan Wilk
Published November 18, 2022 at 12:34 PM PST
thumbnail_image2.jpg
City of Waldport
Louis Southworth purchased his freedom with money obtained from fiddle performances. A fiddle player will be present at the unveiling to play 18th century compositions.

A new statue will be unveiled in Waldport on Saturday, honoring a prominent figure in Oregon’s Black history

Louis Southworth arrived in Oregon in 1858 as a slave, but he eventually purchased his freedom. He helped to found the first public school in Waldport, and served as school board president. He was also a blacksmith, a musician and a ferry operator.

Jesse Dolin is with the Oregon Coast Visitors Association.

“He was just a luminary. He really was embraced by a white settler community during a very divided time in our state's history.”

The bronze statue of Southworth will eventually be installed in the new Louis Southworth Park. The sculptor, Peter Helzer, also created the Ken Kesey memorial in downtown Eugene.

The unveiling ceremony will be held Saturday afternoon at the Alsea Bay Bridge Visitor Center and Museum. The statue will remain there until park construction begins next year.

Nathan Wilk
Nathan Wilk is a freelance reporter and former reporting intern. He began in radio at a young age, serving as a DJ and public affairs host across Oregon. He is a senior at the University of Oregon School of Journalism and Communication.
