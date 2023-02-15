© 2023 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Arts & Culture

Puerto Rico's natural landscapes captured in "Sinfonía Isleña"

KLCC | By Anni Katz
Published February 15, 2023 at 7:28 AM PST
Eugene Symphony
Angélica Negrón and the Eugene Symphony at the performance of her work, Me he perdido (“I’ve Gotten Lost”).

Imagine the bright blue oceans that surround Puerto Rico, the warm sandy beaches of its coastline, and the verdant green of its jungles…

Now, take that mental picture and turn it into a symphony. That was Puerto Rican composer Angélica Negrón’s mission as a part of her participation in the Eugene Symphony’s “First Symphony” program - where four composers were asked to write their first symphony.

This Thursday is the world premiere of Negrón’s very first symphony, Sinfonía Isleña. As an experienced music creator, Negrón told KLCC’s Anni Katz her curiosity was piqued, so she said “yes.”

Tags
Arts & Culture Eugene SymphonyAngélica Negrón
Anni Katz
Born and raised in Eugene, Anni started at KLCC in 2000 as a reporter and co-host of Northwest Passage. After graduating from the University of Oregon, Anni moved to New York City. She worked in education for several years before returning to her true love, journalism. Anni co-founded and co-hosted Dailysonic, a narrative-based news podcast. She interned at WNYC's On The Media, then becoming WNYC's assistant producer of Morning Edition.
See stories by Anni Katz