Puerto Rico's natural landscapes captured in "Sinfonía Isleña"

Imagine the bright blue oceans that surround Puerto Rico, the warm sandy beaches of its coastline, and the verdant green of its jungles…

Now, take that mental picture and turn it into a symphony. That was Puerto Rican composer Angélica Negrón’s mission as a part of her participation in the Eugene Symphony’s “First Symphony” program - where four composers were asked to write their first symphony.

This Thursday is the world premiere of Negrón’s very first symphony, Sinfonía Isleña. As an experienced music creator, Negrón told KLCC’s Anni Katz her curiosity was piqued, so she said “yes.”