Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Arts & Culture

Luke, Leia & Han (and the Ewoks!) rejoin the Eugene Symphony

KLCC | By Anni Katz
Published February 23, 2023 at 9:14 AM PST
millenium falcon
Lucasfilm Ltd.
/
SWARS6RETURNOF_TH_PRO-HQ_2160P23
Han Solo's Millenium Falcon in Return of the Jedi

Luke, Leia & Han are back, this time with the help of those cute and fierce forest dwellers - the Ewoks.

Return of the Jedi, the 3rd installment in the original Star Wars trilogy, is playing at the Hult Center Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. while the Eugene Symphony plays John Williams’ iconic score live.

John Beal is conducting - he’s the Principal Conductor of the Hollywood Symphony Orchestra. He says it’s a challenge - even for a prolific composer like Williams - to take a film score and differentiate it between multiple films in a franchise.

Arts & Culture Star WarsReturn of the JediEugene SymphonyJohn WilliamsJohn Beal
Anni Katz
Born and raised in Eugene, Anni started at KLCC in 2000 as a reporter and co-host of Northwest Passage. After graduating from the University of Oregon, Anni moved to New York City. She worked in education for several years before returning to her true love, journalism. Anni co-founded and co-hosted Dailysonic, a narrative-based news podcast. She interned at WNYC's On The Media, then becoming WNYC's assistant producer of Morning Edition.
