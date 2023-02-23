Luke, Leia & Han (and the Ewoks!) rejoin the Eugene Symphony

Luke, Leia & Han are back, this time with the help of those cute and fierce forest dwellers - the Ewoks.

Return of the Jedi, the 3rd installment in the original Star Wars trilogy, is playing at the Hult Center Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. while the Eugene Symphony plays John Williams’ iconic score live.

John Beal is conducting - he’s the Principal Conductor of the Hollywood Symphony Orchestra. He says it’s a challenge - even for a prolific composer like Williams - to take a film score and differentiate it between multiple films in a franchise.