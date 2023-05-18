© 2023 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Arts & Culture

Eugene welcomes its first tea festival

KLCC | By Anni Katz
Published May 18, 2023 at 10:05 AM PDT
Madelaine Au pours a cuppa at a tea gathering.

The very first Eugene Tea Festival is this weekend. It’s a chance for ‘lovers of the leaf’ to unite for tastings and workshops.

Festival founder Madelaine Au attended her first festival in 2017. She decided to build one here in Eugene because that’s how she initially got interested in tea. She told KLCC’s Anni Katz it helps that Eugene already has a well-established “tea community.”

The event is this Sunday, May 21, from 10 am to 4 pm at the Farmers Market Pavilion and Plaza in downtown Eugene. Not coincidentally, that’s also International Tea Day.

Anni Katz
Born and raised in Eugene, Anni started at KLCC in 2000 as a reporter and co-host of Northwest Passage. After graduating from the University of Oregon, Anni moved to New York City. She worked in education for several years before returning to her true love, journalism. Anni co-founded and co-hosted Dailysonic, a narrative-based news podcast. She interned at WNYC's On The Media, then becoming WNYC's assistant producer of Morning Edition.
