Eugene welcomes its first tea festival

The very first Eugene Tea Festival is this weekend. It’s a chance for ‘lovers of the leaf’ to unite for tastings and workshops.

Festival founder Madelaine Au attended her first festival in 2017. She decided to build one here in Eugene because that’s how she initially got interested in tea. She told KLCC’s Anni Katz it helps that Eugene already has a well-established “tea community.”

The event is this Sunday, May 21, from 10 am to 4 pm at the Farmers Market Pavilion and Plaza in downtown Eugene. Not coincidentally, that’s also International Tea Day.