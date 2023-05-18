Military families in Oregon can visit Blue Star Museums for free this summer

Military families in Oregon can enjoy free admission to museums across the state and country this summer as part of the Blue Star Museums initiative. Among Oregon’s participating museums are the Eugene Science Center , the Evergreen Aviation & Space Museum in McMinnville, and the Deschutes Historical Museum in Bend.

The Blue Star Museums program begins on Armed Forces Day (May 20th) and ends on Labor Day (September 4th). During this time, active military personnel - including Reservists and National Guard - and up to five members of their families can visit a Blue Star museum for free. Military ID is required for admission, and the service member does not need to be present.

Launched in 2010 through a partnership between the National Endowment for the Arts and Blue Star Families, the Blue Star Museums initiative seeks to enrich the lives of military families and foster local connections. Typically more than 2,000 museums nationwide participate.

“Blue Star Museums invites military personnel and their families to experience the many wonders our nation’s museums have to offer, whether it’s a glimpse into the past, an encounter with awe-inspiring art, or a moment of discovery,” said Maria Rosario Jackson, chair of the National Endowment for the Arts, in a press release.