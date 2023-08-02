© 2023 KLCC

Arts & Culture

Oregon Shakespeare Festival's 2023 season continues thanks to successful emergency fundraising

Jefferson Public Radio | By Roman Battaglia
Published August 2, 2023 at 4:10 PM PDT
OSF's Allen Elizabethan theater in downtown Ashland.

The nearly 90-year-old cultural institution in Southern Oregon has recently struggled with staffing shortages and financial problems.

In April, the theater announced it needed to raise $2.5 million or it would have to shut down the 2023 season. In June, OSF said it had reached that goal, but needed to raise an additional $7.3 million to complete the season.

The theater has relied heavily on ticket sales in the past. But, after the pandemic nearly wiped out that income source, OSF has become more reliant on one-time gifts and grants.

In a Wednesday press release, the company said thanks to high ticket sales, cost reductions and the successful fundraising campaign, the theater will be able to finish this season, which is scheduled to end in mid-October.

But, OSF still faces an uncertain future. Planning for the 2024 season remains on pause. The company has said later this summer, it will announce fundraising goals for next year, after the nonprofit’s annual budget is completed.
Roman Battaglia
After graduating from Oregon State University, Roman came to JPR as part of the Charles Snowden Program for Excellence in Journalism in 2019. He then joined Delaware Public Media as a Report For America fellow before returning to the west coast. When not out in the field, Roman enjoys travelling and cross-stitching.
