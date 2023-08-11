© 2023 KLCC

Arts & Culture

Award-winning Eugene student film comes to local theater

KLCC | By Nathan Wilk
Published August 11, 2023 at 6:14 AM PDT
Casper Skolnick, a student at South Eugene High School, plays the lead role of Andy in the film.
CHAD Studios
Casper Skolnick, a student at South Eugene High School, plays the lead role of Andy in the film.

An award-winning film by two South Eugene High School graduates is showing at a local theater on Saturday.

The Boy Who Never Tangoed is a coming-of-age story about a student who tries to become a stand-up comedian ahead of a talent show. Earlier this month, it won Best Feature Film at the West Sound Film Festival in Washington.

The movie was partially shot at South Eugene High School, casting a student there as its lead. Co-directors Mike Brown and Akira Talaba graduated this spring.

They said as students, they were able to avoid common movie stereotypes about teenagers.

“We more just touched on what our high school experience is like," said Brown. "What these kids go through, what they actually talk about, what’s actually funny to them.”

On Saturday, the filmmakers are hosting a fundraiser with live music and a screening of the film at Wildcraft Cider Works in Eugene. Proceeds will go towards future festival appearances and a commercial release of the film.

South Eugene High SchoolOregon filmsstudents
Nathan Wilk
Nathan Wilk is a freelance reporter, a former reporting intern and a graduate from the University of Oregon School of Journalism and Communication. He began in radio at a young age, serving as a DJ and public affairs host across Oregon.
