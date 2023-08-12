© 2023 KLCC

Arts & Culture

Eugene crowns newest S.L.U.G. Queen

KLCC | By Nathan Wilk
Published August 12, 2023 at 7:14 AM PDT
A person dressed in orange wearing a green sash stands with one arm raised in the air.
Nathan Wilk
/
KLCC
The newest SLUG Queen receives her sash and crown.

Eugene crowned its new Society for the Legitimization of the Ubiquitous Gastropod, or S.L.U.G., Queen Friday after a night of competition. Here's what went down at the scene of the slime.

The 41st Annual S.L.U.G. Queen Competition and Coronation took place at Eugene’s downtown park blocks. Seven contestants showcased their costumes, special talents and quick wit in front of a panel of judges.

Jubilee Hedonisto won first place with a comedy routine that spoofed Eugene, targeting the city budget and the rat population. She will serve as the city’s new unofficial goodwill ambassador.

"My talent is making the best out of a bad situation," she said.

She said it is validating to become a queen, because she's looked up to them since she was a child and first moved to Eugene.

“The queens were the welcoming party," said Hedonisto, whose real name is Jilynn Chirsch. "They were the silliness and the delight and the play that I wanted to be.”

Hedonisto said she will use her new platform to champion the Burrito Brigade, a Eugene non-profit that feeds the unhoused.

The S.L.U.G Queen competition began in 1983 as part of the now defunct Eugene City Celebration.

