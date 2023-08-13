Sunday Puzzle challenge comes from KLCC listener-member in Florence

Mike Schwartz says one of the ways to keep up with mental acuity while aging is to "have some kind of a goal." In addition to puzzling, he discovered a love for pottery in retirement that helps him set goals and enjoy life.

Each and every Sunday, NPR listeners at member stations across the country are treated to the Sunday Puzzle as part of Weekend Edition. Listeners are given a challenge and correct submissions are entered to win a chance to play the puzzle on the air the following weekend with Weekend Edition’s Puzzle Master, Will Shortz.

Last week, the puzzle listeners were challenged to solve came from a KLCC listener-member: retired psychiatrist Mike Schwartz from Florence. And it turns out, it wasn't his first time with a Sunday Puzzle selection.

KLCC’s Love Cross gave Mike a call to chat about his puzzle submissions, and how, at the age of 85, playing the Sunday Puzzle is just one way to stay sharp. He says physical fitness and goal setting, and finding a passion - his is pit-fired cedramics- helps with mental acuity.

Mike even came up with another, KLCC-focused puzzle, to share with KLCC Listeners. Listen to their conversation to learn more.

Mike Schwartz and his wife Judy have been KLCC members since they moved to the area in 1995.