Documentary film about the history and impact of lesbians in Eugene nears completion

The documentary “Outliers and Outlaws” tells the story of lesbians in Eugene: Why they came. What they did. A showing of the nearly-finished film takes place this week at the Museum of Natural and Cultural History.

In the film, nine women, now in their 70s and 80s, tell their own stories. They opened businesses, created families, spearheaded community organizations and fought for civil rights.

Courtney Hermann, the film’s director, said what the women went through during the civil rights movements of the 1960s and beyond matters. Amid struggles and discrimination, they found success and created change.

Hermann said it's through their stories that others can access what she calls "courage through association," guidance based on lived experience, that still applies decades later. Wisdom and will, that younger generations can carry forward.

“Hearing stories of people who carved out a space where they could have a life and, and a robust one, and where they could express themselves and be who they were, and fight for the rights that they that they earned, I think is a really great model for for folks now,” Hermann said.

The movie's 10-minute trailer introduces viewers to why lesbians felt drawn to Eugene, how they succeeded in male-dominated careers, became business owners and community leaders, all while enduring discrimination and harassment.

Hermann said the film is about 75 percent done and that project organizers are fundraising to be able to bring it to completion.

A lengthier preview of "Outliers and Outlaws," along with a behind-the-scenes discussion with the filmmakers, takes place Thursday, Sept. 14, at 6 p.m. at the Museum of Natural and Cultural History in Eugene.