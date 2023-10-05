Eugene's punk rock resource fair returns Saturday

A punk rock resource fair for at-risk youth returns to Eugene this Saturday.

“Together We Are Enough” will feature 13 bands and a skateboarding competition, alongside booths from White Bird Clinic, addiction services and housing groups.

Additionally, HIV Alliance will provide free STI testing, and the Burrito Brigade will distribute food to attendees.

BriJit Jenkins is the founder of Radical Alternative Development, a group that blends all-ages punk shows with social services. She said many young people face homelessness, identity issues or addiction, but they don’t know where to seek help.

“We created this subculture because we didn't have anywhere else that we felt like we belonged,” said Jenkins. “So we are all about elevating different minority groups, and talking about mental health and taboo subjects.”

The event will emphasize suicide prevention. Last year, the Eugene community mourned the loss of local skateboarder Ben Moody, who died by suicide at age 17.

“All that we can do out of such a tremendous tragedy is come together and educate on how to prevent it from happening again,” said Jenkins. “Anytime that you're struggling, think about that time where you were surrounded by your community and feeling that connection.”

The free event starts at noon Saturday in Washington Jefferson Park. Donations will benefit Wellsprings Friends School, an alternative high school in Eugene.