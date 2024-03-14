Celebrate cherry blossoms at the Oregon Capitol

Oregonians are invited to a party this Saturday, March 16, at the Capitol.

Cherry Blossom Day is an annual festival celebrating the Capitol’s 150 cherry trees and the culture of Oregon’s Japanese American community.

Nice weather–up to 70 degrees on Saturday–and peak blooms are predicted for this weekend, making for perfect conditions.

Activities include taiko drumming, a kimono fashion show, and a Bon dance.

“Come with the thought of engaging with a new community, and have a new experience," said Stacey Nalley, the Capitol’s Public Outreach Coordinator.

Visitors won’t be able to go inside the Capitol building due to an ongoing remodel.

Festivities will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., across Court Street from the Capitol building.

At the same location, the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department will host a “Yozakura," or nighttime viewing, of the cherry blossoms from March 23-April 6. Japanese lanterns and lights will illuminate the trees until 10 p.m. nightly.