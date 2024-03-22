A cat café in Springfield seeks to find homes for foster kitties

A new café in Springfield hopes to provide foster cats with an alternative route to adoption.

At the Eugene Springfield Cat Lounge, furry felines nibble at treats and nap, while a pair of kittens playfight on a couch. The television displays frolicking birds, and music plays softly in the background.

Human customers can pay to relax in the company of kitties, while choosing from a snack and drink menu that includes beer and wine.

The business’ owner is Michelle Wyatt. She said she was inspired by cat cafés popping up in states across the country, and the comparative lack of options in Oregon.

“There are students here, since this is a college town, who miss their pets from home, and they can come hang out with cats,” said Wyatt. “There are people who have a spouse or children who have allergies, so they can't have cats.”

Nathan Wilk / KLCC There are currently around 10 cats living in the lounge. For sanitation purposes, all drinks are prepared in a separate space, while snacks are pre-packaged.

In the process, Wyatt has a goal—finding these animals a home. The café's cats are fosters from local rescue groups, and visitors can apply to adopt them.

Wyatt said for kitties who need medical support, and therefore seem difficult to own on paper, this may be their best chance to find an owner.

“When you go to a place where cats are kept in cages, you can see them and look at them, but you don’t get as much of a sense of their personality,” said Wyatt. “Here, people come and they stay for an hour, and the cats can come up and choose you.”

Since the business opened in late January, Wyatt said it's received an overwhelming and positive response from the community, but she said she's aware that the novelty could wear off. Seven cats have been adopted so far.

The Eugene Springfield Cat Lounge is available to rent by walk-in or appointment. There are similar businesses in Bend and near Salem, while Portland's sole cat café closed down in 2022.