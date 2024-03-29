Eugene museums and cultural sites offer Oregon Trail card holders free or discounted access

The Museums for All access program is expanding in Eugene. Participating arts and cultural sites offer discounted or free entry to individuals and families with an Oregon Trail card.

Museums in Eugene don’t want residents to have to choose between taking in culture or paying their bills. That’s why five popular exhibit spaces are part of the Museums for All access program, including the newly added Museum of Natural and Cultural History.

That’s where you can see things like the oldest shoe in the world. Marketing Director Lexie Briggs said with a flash of your EBT card, all the wonders of the museum can be yours for $1 per person.

“Eugene is a Museums for All 'hub city' which is not a distinction that many cities have. In fact, we’re the only one in Oregon—including Portland,” said Briggs.

Briggs added the access program is year-round. Other participating sites in Eugene are Cascades Raptor Center, Eugene Science Center, Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art and Shelton McMurphey Johnson House.

Museums for All access program regional sites and offers:

Eugene Science Center, 2300 Leo Harris Parkway Eugene. Museums for All admission: $1 per person for exhibits, $3.75 per person for planetarium shows, and 50% off per person for Tot Discovery Days.

Cascades Raptor Center, 32275 Fox Hollow Road, Eugene. Museums for All admission: free for up to 4 people.

Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art, 1430 Johnson Lane, Eugene. Museums for All admission: free for family group.

Shelton McMurphey Johnson House, 303 Willamette Street, Eugene. Museums for All Admission: Free for families of up to 2 adults and 3 children.

Museum of Natural and Cultural History, 1680 East 15th Avenue, Eugene. Museums for All admission: $1 per person, capped at $5 for families.

Corvallis Museum, Tuesdays through Saturdays, 411 SW 2nd Street, Corvallis. Museums for All admission: Free.

High Desert Museum, 59800 US-97, Bend. Museums for All admission: $2 per person up to 6 people (up to 2 adults and 4 children).

