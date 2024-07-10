The 55th Oregon Country Fair opens this weekend in Veneta with fanfare expected for around 45,000 revelers.

Whether you’re a dedicated Fairy or a newcomer to the forested scene, the 2024 Oregon Country Fair is planned to please.

“We have a glorious weekend ahead including delicious food made on site by over 85 chefs plus more than 400 artisans selling their handcrafted wares," Oregon Country Fair Marketing Manager Vanessa Roy said. “We have 17 stages of amazing entertainment including music, vaudeville, spoken word, dance, circus and aerial acts.”

Tiffany Eckert / KLCC Main Stage is one of 17 stages at Oregon Country Fair. In 2023, LP Giobbi jammed as a giant puppet made an appearance.

Roy said there’s a new space this year dedicated to showcasing Native American crafters.

While this weekend is not projected to be as hot as it’s recently been in the Willamette Valley, Roy said free hydration stations will be located throughout the Fair site. Wearing sunscreen, good footwear and costumes is encouraged.

“It’s really important for folks to remember that no tickets are sold on the Fair site,” Roy said. OCF tickets may be bought online, and can be done so the day of. Children 12 and younger are admitted free with a ticketed adult. Seniors 65 and older can receive a $5 discount.

Alter-abled fairgoers can charge all their medical devices including transportation at Dragon Admissions gate.

Oregon Country Fair has partnered with LTD to provide free shuttle service from Valley River Center and the downtown Eugene station directly to the entrance. Buses depart regularly for the Fair starting at 10 a.m. The last bus leaves the fair site at 7:30 p.m.

“Carpooling is cool too,” said Roy. Parking on site is $15 dollars per day and can be purchased with cash at the gate.

Wood & Smith

/ Oregon Country Fair Children at the Oregon Country Fair will find magic and wonder. around every path. Parents may seek out staff-supervised childcare for their younglings.

No furry friends (dogs) are allowed at Fair. For parents who need a wee break from their younglings, Roy reminded there will be formal, staff-supervised childcare available.

KLCC will broadcast live from a hand-hewn booth at the Main Stage meadow. If you can’t make it to the site about 15 miles west of Eugene, you can always tune in from 1pm to 7pm, Saturday and Sunday, to hear the music and ambience of the 55th Oregon Country Fair.

