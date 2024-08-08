'A second home:' Spectrum, Eugene's LGBTQ+ bar, is shutting down

The performers strutted through the crowd, plucking dollar bills from outstretched hands, and lip-syncing to the constantly-shifting music. Their outfits included elaborate dresses, a muscle suit, and cosplay of a character from the anime Sailor Moon.

On Aug. 3, drag queens and kings took the stage at Spectrum for nearly the final time. That's because the venue, Eugene’s only dedicated LGBTQ+ nightclub, is shutting down this weekend after six years in business.



'More than a bar'

Spectrum is on Broadway near Olive in downtown Eugene. It first opened in 2018, taking over the location of a previous LGBTQ+ focused bar called the Wayward Lamb.

The owner of Spectrum, Helen Shepard, said they wanted to create something beyond just a nightclub.

“I wanted the space to feel not just like a place to meet people to go home with, but a place to create and build community," said Shepard, "a place to talk about politics, a place for nonprofits to have board meetings.”

Shepherd said safety is a priority, so Spectrum is more brightly-lit than a typical bar, and part of the venue serves a low-stimulus lounge for relaxation.

Nathan Wilk / KLCC Patrons order at the bar at Spectrum on Aug. 3, 2024.

Today, drag performers say Spectrum is a space where being LGBTQ+ is the norm. They said people can dress and act like themselves, without facing inappropriate questions or awkward stares.

“I have no worries with ‘am I going to get assaulted today, because I'm holding my husband's hand?’ which, unfortunately, has happened in other venues here in Eugene," said JD Rodejo, who performs under the drag persona Morena.

Meanwhile, Rodejo said Spectrum has provided a steady stream of opportunities for the local drag community, by hosting multiple shows a week.

Drag queen Chris Moody, or Candy, said something will need to come in and replace the bar. He said there are local performers who rely on drag shows as a source of income.

“Sometimes, for drag performers, it's harder for us to get jobs somewhere else, whether we're too queer or we live a different lifestyle," said Moody.

Replacing Spectrum

Shepard said they’re proud that people have discovered themselves, fallen in love, and even been engaged at the Spectrum.

However, they said they don’t believe the venue is the ideal way to serve the entire local LGBTQ+ community.

According to Shepard, a bar has to sell alcohol to make money, but that creates safety issues, and disincentives Spectrum from putting on all-ages events.

Shepard says the bar isn’t closing down because of financial issues. Rather, they say they want to put their time and effort elsewhere.

“It does hurt to think about taking it away from the community. And I'm only taking it away because I believe that something better is coming soon.”

Nathan Wilk / KLCC A wall of previous and current Spectrum performers.

This fall, the HIV Alliance and its partners plan to open a new Queer Resource Center in Eugene. Organizers say it will have space for trivia nights, community meetings, and pop-up drag shows.

Shepard said this could be a way to have LGBTQ+ art, business, and community together in one accessible place.

However, HIV Alliance director Brooks McLain warned that the Resource Center won’t be able to fully recreate Spectrum’s schedule.

“That kind of steady, always there, I can go in there, when I'm having a hard day, I can go in there, when I want to celebrate my birthday, I can go in there whenever I want to go out with my partner, that won't be able to be reproduced in a community center," said McLain. "So it will definitely leave a gap that a lot of us will feel."

'Gender euphoria'

Sarah Majercin attended his first show at Spectrum after pandemic lockdowns, in an effort to connect with local LGBTQ+ community. He said something immediately clicked.

“It was my very first time ever seeing a drag king," said Majercin. "I just felt this huge sense of gender euphoria.”

Majercin says the local scene quickly welcomed him on stage. Today, he performs as Luke N. Good, and he said Spectrum has become like a second home.

However, while Majercin is sad to see the venue go, he said he prefers to stay hopeful.

“While the space may be gone, the community is still here and the people are still here," said Majercin. "So we can still find home with each other.”

A send-off show for Spectrum will be held Saturday night at 10 PM, after the Eugene Pride Festival. The bar will close Sunday following the final Drag Brunch.

