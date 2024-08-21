© 2024 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Grammy-winning jazz musician to play the Siletz Bay Music Festival

KLCC | By Doug Anders,
Nathan Wilk
Published August 21, 2024 at 4:22 PM PDT
Paquito D' Rivera is a Grammy award-winning jazz performer and composer.
Geandy Pavon
/
Paquito D'Rivera
Paquito D'Rivera is a Grammy award-winning jazz performer and composer.

Paquito D'Rivera, a Grammy-winning jazz and classical musician, is set to play the Siletz Bay Music Festival in Lincoln City this week.

By the time D'Rivera was six years old, he was performing in front of live audiences in Cuba. Today, he's a five-time winner at the Grammys, with another ten Latin Grammy awards under his belt.

On Tuesday, D'Rivera spoke with Doug Anders, the host of KLCC's Midnight Passages. They discussed the musician's upcoming projects, his friendships with fellow jazz icons, and his memories of the artists who helped raise him.

"I was always a musician," D'Rivera told KLCC. "I have not another way of living."

D'Rivera will perform on Thursday evening and Sunday afternoon at the Chinook Winds Casino Resort in Lincoln City.

The Siletz Bay Music Festival started last week. It ends Aug. 25.
Tags
Arts & Culture JazzSiletz Bay Music FestivalPaquito D'Rivera
Doug Anders
Doug Anders is the host of KLCC's newest jazz program Midnight Passages.
See stories by Doug Anders
Nathan Wilk
Nathan Wilk joined the KLCC News Team in 2022. He is a graduate from the University of Oregon School of Journalism and Communication. Born in Portland, Wilk began working in radio at a young age, serving as a DJ and public affairs host across Oregon.
See stories by Nathan Wilk