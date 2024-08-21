Grammy-winning jazz musician to play the Siletz Bay Music Festival

Paquito D'Rivera, a Grammy-winning jazz and classical musician, is set to play the Siletz Bay Music Festival in Lincoln City this week.

By the time D'Rivera was six years old, he was performing in front of live audiences in Cuba. Today, he's a five-time winner at the Grammys, with another ten Latin Grammy awards under his belt.

On Tuesday, D'Rivera spoke with Doug Anders, the host of KLCC's Midnight Passages. They discussed the musician's upcoming projects, his friendships with fellow jazz icons, and his memories of the artists who helped raise him.

"I was always a musician," D'Rivera told KLCC. "I have not another way of living."

D'Rivera will perform on Thursday evening and Sunday afternoon at the Chinook Winds Casino Resort in Lincoln City.

The Siletz Bay Music Festival started last week. It ends Aug. 25.